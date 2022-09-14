Sasha Banks Reveals Pro Wrestling Move She Brought To The Mandalorian

When Sasha Banks played Koska Reeves in Disney+'s "The Mandalorian," she got the chance to bring in elements from the wrestling world to her fight scene with Boba Fett. She hit a DDT in the scene, but that wasn't the original plan, as she revealed to "Ahch-To Radio" that they "wanted me to do an arm drag or a headlock takeover."

"I was just looking at the pillar up the wall, and I was looking at Boba, and I was like, 'I think I could do something better,'" she said. "So I just took the guy by the head and was like, 'Just hold my hips, I am going to run up this wall, we are going to flip, and I am going to DDT you.' We rehearsed it, and we did it, and then Jon Favreau came out of the back and was just like, 'That was it, that's what we're going to do.'"

The role was Banks' first major acting credit, and the former WWE Superstar admitted that she "was so afraid to even speak up" due to the magnitude of the "Star Wars" franchise. She recalled "such excitement" coming from Favreau when she hit the move.

"I'm just like, 'Oh it's cool, arm drag is cool, a headlock is cool, but I think fans will like this a bit better if I can add a little bit more professional wrestling into it,'" she said. "So, when I finally got to do that DDT it felt so cool to bring that sense of wrestling world to 'Star Wars,' and to see how the excitement ... I was in my element. That was the one scene where I was like, 'I got this,' all the fighting stuff, going through the table, that's just my realm."

