In addition to being a WWE superstar, Sasha Banks is known for her portrayal Koska Reeves in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. It’s a role she will not be playing any time soon however. In an interview with Bleacher Report, Banks revealed that she would not be part of the show’s upcoming third season.

“I’m not on the next season,” Banks confirmed. “But it was incredible being on The Mandalorian on Star Wars. To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet.

“It was something I will always take with me and I took so much of what I learned from acting with them and being with so many great stars to WWE. It really helped my confidence as well when I came back from doing The Mandalorian two years ago. It was such a learning curve and something I wasn’t expecting, but now I’m in this whole new Hollywood world and it’s going amazingly. I’m so excited for the fans, and I can’t wait for my fans to see what’s next.”

During the second season of The Mandalorian, Banks was involved a scene that featured the surprise return of iconic Star Wars character Luke Skywalker. Banks talked about being involved in the scene and seeing it later on as a fan prior to an episode of Smackdown.

“I was in the scene as well, so I had to know a little bit, I read the script,” Banks said. “But it was so cool watching it as well because every time The Mandalorian came on, it was always on a Friday so it was right before I went to work at Smackdown. I was watching as a fan with everybody else and freaking out even though I’m on the show and then I walked to work. Everybody backstage was freaking out, and it’s just so cool to see your co-workers freak out about something that’s not just wrestling. It’s usually ‘great match!’ or ‘great segment!’ Instead it’s ‘you’re on freaking Star Wars, The Mandalorian.’ That episode was so cool and I was like, ‘Yep, of course I am.”