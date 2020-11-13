WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks appears in the new episode of Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which is available for viewing on Disney+ as of this morning.
Banks appears in a supporting role and is billed by her real name of Mercedes Varnado. Her character is not named but she does have several lines and appears in a few key scenes, including battles.
Banks took to Twitter this morning to react to the big premiere.
"Can't stop screaming, crying and smiling #Thankful [red heart emoji] @themandalorian," she wrote.
Can't stop screaming, crying and smiling #Thankful ?? @themandalorian pic.twitter.com/vbz3vCHcfR— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 13, 2020