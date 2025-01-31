WWE Royal Rumble 2008: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I have to admit, this very well could be recency bias when it comes to MVP, as we've just seen him mix it up once again in an AEW ring, but back in the day, I thought he was destined for greatness in WWE. I'm also ignoring everything we know now about Ric Flair, for obvious reasons, but I did genuinely like him at this point in his career, though I, like assumably many others, thought it was coming to an end sooner rather than later, but how very, very wrong we were. The opening match of the pay-per-view saw MVP take on Flair in a "Career Threatening" Match. Even though that sounds pretty ominous for both men, it really meant that if Flair lost, his career would come to an end after Vince McMahon gave him a "win or retire" stipulation, one that lasted for months. The other main thing of note is that MVP was United States Champion at the time, and the pair were going in to a non-title match, which was almost a dead giveaway that Flair was going to win the match.

I thought WWE did an excellent job throughout this PPV with setting up the matches with great video packages telling a brief, but cohesive story about why the likes of Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy were fighting, or Rey Mysterio and Edge. That wasn't the case for this match. It's not that I needed an explanation of how MVP got roped into this, but I would have liked a recap of how McMahon came up with the "win or retire" stipulation for Flair, and what "The Nature Boy" did to deserve it. Instead, we get Flair addressing the Madison Square Garden crowd before MVP's music hit, with Michael Cole on commentary reiterating the retirement aspect of the bout ahead.

It would have set MVP up for a lot more in WWE if Flair would have put him over at MSG. He could have been like any other "retiring" wrestler and went away for a few months and came back, but that wasn't the case. MVP dominated the majority of the match, which was just under eight minutes from bell to bell, but in the end, MVP at least tapped to the best move in Flair's arsenal at that point, the Figure Four leg lock. Flair's selling was still top tier at this point of his career, as well, so it wasn't too difficult to watch.

While MVP doesn't look terrible in defeat, since he still left with his championship gold, this certainly didn't do anything for him. Sadly, at the end of the event, MVP didn't even get a crack at winning the Royal Rumble match, though possibly for the better, since the winner was pretty obvious when he entered at #30. With not much to hate about the 2008 Royal Rumble, this match was just serviceable, but it certainly didn't get me anymore excited for the rest of the show ahead.

