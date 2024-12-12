WWE NXT Takeover R Evolution: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The NXT Championship match between Adrian Neville and Sami Zayn is one of my favorite matches of all time, and in the decade since it happened, I've talked and written about it enough times that it's honestly hard to think of something new to say. I've discussed the match on its own terms, the delightful contrast in styles — Neville's cold, calculating precision vs. the chaotic "all heart no head" feel of Zayn's offense — and how it shines through in everything from their entrances to the final sequence. I've set it against the backdrop of "NXT" as a whole, Zayn completing the show's first major arc, with himself as the protagonist, just in time to pass the baton to the women's division. I've gone both broader and more personal at the same time, widening the camera lens to include not just the post-match attack by Kevin Owens, but their earlier careers as El Generico and Kevin Steen, trying to express what it was like for a longtime fan of both wrestlers to know that they hadn't missed each other; Owens hadn't arrived too late; their rich history (itself already more than a decade old at the time) would not be ignored. You can see it in the moment Owens runs past the rest of the "NXT" locker room, all of whom have been there longer than him, to be the first to congratulate Zayn in the ring after his title win — and Zayn's first response, before Owens hugs him, is to take a hesitant step back, because the man currently rushing toward him has already betrayed him once, and bloodied him countless times.

I've talked and written about that moment before, but it does hit a little different on this particular day. Considering the almost mythical attention to detail Zayn and Owens have historically paid to their storylines and characters, it's hard to imagine it's an accident that the 10-year anniversary of R Evolution — the three-part of act of Owens' debut, Zayn's title win, and Owen's immediate heel turn — is happening now. As I write this on the exact 10-year anniversary, we're three days away from Saturday Night's Main Event, where Owens will challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship. The story of his recent heel turn, which has received almost universal acclaim, hinges on his past betrayals, from Sami Zayn to Chris Jericho to Kofi Kingston (the only one he regrets). It's steeped in the entire history of the Kevin Owens character, which is also the history of the Kevin Steen character, which is also his real name.

It's the story of a kid who dreamed of competing in WWE, but who came in as a 30-year-old with a chip on his shoulder because everyone else from his generation of Ring of Honor/Pro Wrestling Guerrilla indie stars had been signed before him. It's the story of an incredibly memorable debut and unbelievably fast rise to the top — Owens took Zayn's NXT title two months after R Evolution, beat John Cena on the main roster six months after R Evolution, and won the brand new Universal Championship before his two-year anniversary with the company — followed by five years laboring under what felt like an impossibly hard ceiling, often personified in the form of Roman Reigns. It's the story of a man who, after Paul Levesque took over main roster creative from a "retired" Vince McMahon in 2022, returned to the "Prize Fighter" aesthetic he debuted at R Evolution and promised to finally win a championship again — only to be immediately eclipsed by Zayn, who rose from the ashes of the McMahon regime to become an integral part of the most successful storyline in modern WWE history. Owens has technically won a title since his declaration, but it was he and Zayn winning the tag titles; since then, Zayn also dethroned GUNTHER to become Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 40, while Owens has still not won a singles title since the summer of 2017.

Back in 2014, in the aftermath of his attack on Zayn, Owens claimed it was nothing personal — he came after Zayn because Zayn was champion, and being champion meant more money and a better life for his family. But that was a lie. In fact, Owens' very first WWE promo, one he cut at the Performance Center that never aired on TV, but that he credits with getting him hired, reveals that the attack was entirely personal, a product of bitter jealousy. One interesting thing about the 2024 version of the character is that he's now claiming entirely personal motivations, which makes me think that maybe his real motivation was always to win gold. Maybe it's wasn't Rhodes teaming with Reigns at Bad Blood that sent Owens over the deep end; maybe it was his title match with Rhodes a month earlier in Berlin, when he couldn't pull the trigger on his friend, that made him realize becoming "The Prize Fighter" again isn't just a matter of putting duct tape on your shirt — it also requires blood sacrifice.

My god, look at all those words. Do you see all this crap? And that's without all the stuff I wrote and deleted because it was going in a direction that would have required an actual novel. This is what happens when you delve into Zayn/Owens lore — it never stops. Everything is a twist on this or an echo of that; everything is potentially relevant. One thing that's always true, though, is that it always involves choice. It's always about the decisions characters make, and what that says about them — both as people and as wrestlers. Hell, it's the reason I love the Zayn/Neville match so much. All 23 minutes are beautiful, but the match hinges on the moment when uber-babyface Zayn has to decide if he's going to hit somewhat-more-complicated Neville with the title belt while the ref is down. In other words, is Zayn willing to do the wrong thing to guarantee victory? Does the title mean more than his values?

It doesn't, of course, and in this case, it doesn't matter — Zayn doesn't use the title belt but ends up winning the match anyway, proving that he's good enough to succeed while staying true to himself. Choosing the more difficult path and succeeding anyway is a recurring theme throughout Zayn's career, and it's a big reason he's one of my two favorite wrestlers. On the flip side, one of the reasons Kevin Owens is my other favorite wrestler is because he tends to make the opposite choice over and over again, prioritizing his personal success over what's morally right. And it should be noted that, at least in the short term, this strategy usually rewards him — he beat Zayn for the NXT title; he beat Chris Jericho for the United States title.

So yeah, I guess my big takeaway this time is that If I were a Cody Rhodes fan, I would not be feeling the most secure heading into Saturday. Because everything is a twist on this or an echo of that, and nothing in the modern wrestling industry resonates throughout history like a heel Kevin Owens fighting for blood, revenge, and championship gold.

Written by Miles Schneiderman