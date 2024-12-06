Sami Zayn Talks About Being A 'Foil' In WWE's Bloodline Storyline

Sami Zayn's involvement in The Bloodline storyline was an unexpected yet pivotal addition to one of WWE's most compelling sagas in years, one Paul Heyman calls among the best all-time storylines in wrestling history. What began as an underdog's attempt to gain acceptance evolved into a layered story of betrayal, loyalty, and family dynamics, elevating everyone involved—Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Zayn himself.

Speaking at the Survivor Series: WarGames post-show press conference, Zayn reflected on his approach to storytelling in WWE, emphasizing his commitment to making every segment and match meaningful. He pointed to his WrestleMania 38 match with Johnny Knoxville as a prime example of his mindset.

"I know being in a match with Johnny Knoxville is considered to be lower on the totem pole than the main event of WrestleMania," Zayn said. "I get that and acknowledge that. But I think part of the success with my involvement with The Bloodline story is just taking everything I do almost too seriously, maybe. It's not even about being too serious, just about making it as good as is humanly possible."

Zayn also credited the unique chemistry between The Bloodline members for the storyline's success, particularly in how it differentiated each character.

"Jey said this in a promo, and I bet you guys aren't asking which twin are you now? Because we were able to create such a contrast with all the characters," he continued. "And I think I really just served as a foil to differentiate that. And a lot of that stuff was preplanned, but a lot of it was accidentally stumbling on gold. There really is—and I'm trying not to blow too much smoke here—but there really is a magic chemistry with the four of us."

Zayn appears to now be embroiled in a feud with a returning Drew McIntyre.

