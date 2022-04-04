Anything Goes Match: Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

We go back to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn. Jackass star Johnny Knoxville is out next and he stops to greet some other Jackass crew members at ringside.

The bell rings and Sami immediately nails a Helluva Kick. Sami drags Knoxville to the floor and sends him into the barrier. Sami keeps control and has words with the Jackass crew. Sami turns around to Knoxville spraying a fire extinguisher at him. Knoxville brings a stop sign and a trash can full of weapons into the ring but Sami kicks him before he can use them. Sami rolls Knoxville into the ring and dumps the trash can out.

Sami grabs a sheet pan and smacks Knoxville over the back with it. Sami keeps control for a 2 count. Sami goes to ringside and pulls a table out but it’s covered in mouse traps and one catches him. Sami says Knoxville is in trouble for bringing this. Sami comes back in but Knoxville smashes him with two trash can lids. Knoxville continues to beat Sami with the lids, then he smashes a stop sign over his back.

Knoxville leans a table in the corner now. He tries to suplex Sami through it but it’s blocked. Sami launches Knoxville through the table with a big Exploder suplex. Sami drags Knoxville back over for a close 2 count.

Sami goes for another Helluva Kick but Knoxville stops him with a loud air horn. Sami looks to capitalize but “Party Boy” Chris Pontius enters the ring, dancing around and taunting Sami. Pontius snatches his suit off and he’s only wearing a thong now. He rubs himself all over Sami until Sami levels him and starts stomping as fans boo.

Sami grabs Pontius and tosses him out of the ring. Knoxville takes advantage and rolls Sami up from behind for a close 2 count. Sami drops Knoxville with another right hand. Wee-Man attacks Sami at ringside for a big pop. Wee-Man unloads with punches and chases Sami in the ring. The crowd goes wild for Wee-Man. He hits Sami in the knee, then scoop slams him for a huge pop. Knoxville with a tornado DDT from the corner for another close 2 count.

Sami goes on and collapses Wee-Man with a Helluva Kick for huge boos from the crowd. Sami beats Wee-Man up some more and then mounts Knoxville. Fans chant “a-----e!” now. Sami is all smiles as he goes to the top but Knoxville makes pyro shoot up from the ring post. Sami is down in the corner now. Knoxville grabs a bowling ball and rolls it right between Sami’s legs. Cole calls that a ballsy move. There’s a leg and boot attached to a device and Knoxville makes that kick Sami below the belt for another low blow.

Knoxville grabs a taser now but Sami retreats to the floor, crawling around at ringside. Sami runs away but the huge smack hand from one of the Jackass movies levels him, knocking him down. Sami brings it back in and he stomps on Knoxville. Sami with a suplex in the middle of the ring. Sami goes back to the top but Knoxville uses a pair of tongs below the belt. Sami is stunned on top as Knoxville grabs him and launches him to the floor, through the mouse trap table.

The Jackass crew helps Knoxville bring a gigantic mouse trap into the ring now. They roll Sami back in and Knoxville is waiting. Sami stumbles around and gets hit with the taser by Knoxville. He falls on the mouse trap and is laid out. Knoxville has trouble unhooking the mouse trap and it partially hits him, but it hits Sami harder and traps him under the trap for the pin to win.

Winner: Johnny Knoxville

