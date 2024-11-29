Paul Heyman Explains Why WWE's Bloodline Storyline Is One Of The All-Time Best

Heyman then detailed the impact of The Bloodline on both Jey and Jimmy Uso, explaining how both men emerged from being viewed on the same level as characters without much difference between them, to now completely contrasting personas. "The famous line that Roman hit The Usos with back at the beginning of The Bloodline was, you're twins and you walk through airports and people come up to you and say which one are you? Now people know which one is Jey, more people know which one is Jimmy ... there is no discussion of the top of the card of WrestleMania that can't include Jey Uso. Jimmy Uso has completely defined his character, and is in the midst of even redefining it right now."

Heyman also touched on the evolution of both Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa, who are two members that appeared later in The Bloodline saga, but arguably benefited the most from it. Heyman referred back to Zayn's position before being involved with The Bloodline, while also expressing how proud he's been of Sikoa since dissociating himself from Reigns.

"Sami Zayn came into The Bloodline story having been the foil for Johnny Knoxville in a match at WrestleMania in which Sami was getting beat up ... six weeks later he's in the locker room with The Bloodline and less than a year later people are debating whether he or Cody Rhodes should main event WrestleMania against Roman Reigns ... Solo has been the main antagonist in WWE since WrestleMania and his work is outstanding ... Solo has put together a Bloodline in its first six months that is more successful than The Bloodline that we put together in our first six months." Heyman finished by reflecting on Reigns' evolution over the last four years, stating that before The Bloodline he was a WrestleMania main-eventer but wasn't "the guy" or the face of the company. Now, WWE has become Reigns' promotion, and he's become the biggest star in the industry by miles.

