Sami Zayn Explains Why Johnny Knoxville Match Is Favorite Of His Career

In the eyes of many fans, one of the standout matches of WWE WrestleMania 38 was the contest between Sami Zayn and actor Johnny Knoxville. The match, which saw Knoxville win with the help of his fellow "Jackass" stars, was the next in line in a series of very impressive celebrity matches over the last few years. Zayn himself thinks quite highly of the match, even sharing with WWE Deutschland that he feels it is one of his best.

"It's one of my favorite matches ever," Zayn said. "I don't think a lot of people understand the little things you have to do to make sure it flows so well with someone who's never done this. So I take a lot of pride in that side of it. ... I put it up there with some of my best matches ever, but for different reasons." Zayn went on to shout out some of his performances with wrestlers like Shinsuke Nakamura, Neville (now known as Pac in AEW), and his friend/rival Kevin Owens, but said that he is especially proud of the fact that he was able to put on such a great show with someone who is not a trained wrestler.

Zayn also praised the talents of Knoxville, stating "He did great. As much as I want to insult him — and I do, I still do insult him every chance I get — but I can't take that away from him." The WWE star credits Knoxville for staying true to himself in the match rather than attempting to imitate his idea of a wrestler. The lead-up to the match saw Knowville and Zayn taking constant shots at each other online, with Zayn even traveling to Knoxville's hometown and interviewing people on the street about the star.