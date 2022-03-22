As seen below, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has been taking to the streets of Knoxville, Tennessee asking citizens their thoughts on Jackass star, Johnny Knoxville.

Zayn received a few different responses to his question, with one person praising Knoxville for the crazy stunts he does on TV.

“Yeah, I love him, oh yeah. I live here [in Knoxville], but I think [I started liking him] back in the Jackass and MTV days. For sure, he’s got to be the craziest one of all those guys.”

“Well, here’s the thing,” Sami began. “I’m a wrestler with WWE and I’m wrestling him at WrestleMania. Yeah, I have a real problem with Johnny Knoxville. Everybody knows I have a problem with Johnny Knoxville. In a fight, in a real fight, anything goes, what do you think Johnny Knoxville’s chances are here at WrestleMania?”

As he thought about his response, a woman nearby was noticeably reacting to Sami’s question. “You’re shaking your head, you’re saying ‘no good’. Not good, not good!”

“I would say 5-1,” the man eventually answered.

“Oh yeah? So you’re saying he’s got, what, a 20% chance? A 20% chance of winning?”

“I’m saying you have a 20% chance,” the man said.

“Okay, we’re going to cut that last part,” Sami interjected. “We don’t need to hear that.”

Another person he randomly selected to interview made it clear that he wasn’t a big fan of the “self-mutilation” the Jackass stars put themselves through. And even if it was a professional setting like a pro wrestling match, he wasn’t much interested in watching any violence.

As noted, Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville will go one-on-one in an “Anything Goes” match on night two of WrestleMania 38, airing on April 3 at 8 p.m. EST. You can see the full card for the event at this link.

You can see the videos and photo below:

I’m in Knoxville. Going to get some dirt on Jackass Man. pic.twitter.com/1mURR6TFun — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 20, 2022

I went to Johnny Knoxville’s hometown of Knoxville, TN to talk to the people and see what they think about him and his chances against me at #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Hb7YqV1uzB — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 21, 2022

I am out here in Knoxville, TN, hometown of Johnny Knoxville, talking to everyday people about what they think of him. Not everyone here is a fan of his! pic.twitter.com/35ufB2wEcB — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 22, 2022

