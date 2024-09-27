WWE WrestleMania XXX: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

When I think about WrestleMania XXX, there a few obvious moments burned into my brain — Daniel Bryan winning the world title, Brock Lesnar ending the Streak, etc. But there's one less obvious moment that I've remembered very clearly for the last decade, and that's the Shield showing up and beating some old guys into the ground.

Why should I remember this so clearly? It's by far the shortest match on the card, not even reaching three minutes — a very slightly glorified squash match. What makes it stand out? Is it the iconic skull facemasks the Shield wore to the ring, which they would also wear 24 hours later on the "Raw" after WrestleMania and then never don again? Is it the fact of the Shield itself, three of the immediate future's biggest stars, who ultimately all won WWE Championships before taking their own twisted paths toward becoming the Tribal Chief, the Visionary, and the face of a new wrestling promotion in the form of AEW? Or maybe it's actually the brevity of the match itself; WrestleMania XXX was built on the foundation of four big-time matches, each of which is a back-and-forth contest that goes longer than 20 minutes and involves at least one person kicking out of a finisher. However, as some promotions have yet to learn (Tony), it's best to give the audience some variety in between matches like that so the big moments hit harder. Watching this show back 10 years later, it's legitimately refreshing to have three bad-asses show up in between the five-star classics and (as one of them would famously say later) wreck everyone and leave. I suspect it had a similar effect at the time.

Beyond all that, though, is the fact that this match encapsulates what it was like to be a wrestling fan in April 2014. Yeah, Daniel Bryan won the championship, and it was beautiful — but his reign didn't last long. Even if he hadn't gotten injured, he would have been jobbed out to Lesnar at SummerSlam, because he was never going to be allowed to be the true face of the next generation. The Shield, though? They were 100% the faces of the next generation, and there was something monumental about their destruction of Kane and the New Age Outlaws — three wrestlers far beyond their time. This was the beginning of the Shield's final saga — the babyface turn, the Evolution feud, Rollins' betrayal, the heist of the century. This was the moment they truly ascended, despite — because of — how quickly they won. Bryan's victory was wonderful, but ephemeral. The Shield's victory was the beginning of a tidal wave that would change the face of WWE, and whose ripples we're still feeling to this day.

Written by Miles Schneiderman