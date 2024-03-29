The Undertaker Says Bray Wyatt Should Have Broken His WWE WrestleMania Winning Streak

Just in case anyone was wondering how quickly time goes by these days, it has been 10 years, a full decade, since The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania streak was broken. "The Deadman" was defeated by Brock Lesnar in a match that 'Taker doesn't really remember after suffering a concussion, which has gone down as arguably the most shocking moment in the history of WrestleMania.

Advertisement

The debate on who should end the streak, or if the streak should be ended at all, went on for many years, with many different candidates being pitched. However, during a recent Q&A session posted on his Patreon, 'Taker declared that the late Bray Wyatt would have been his choice. "If it wasn't Roman [Reigns], I think the most logical person to break it would have been Bray Wyatt," he said. "I think probably of the three (Lesnar, Reigns, and Wyatt), it would have meant more to his career than even Roman's. For Roman, it would have been very special but for Bray, when there were so many comparisons between the two characters and the darkness and the different things, for him to be able to have broke it would have been such a feather in his cap and something that could have extended the character of The Undertaker in a different capacity."

Advertisement

"The Phenom" also believes that if Wyatt was able to overcome the streak, the two demonic characters might have possibly merged into some kind of unholy joint entity. However, Wyatt's match with Undertaker at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 ended up being the latter's first WrestleMania match after the streak was broken, with the WWE Hall of Famer being the one to leave with his hand raised.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and thanks to F4WOnline for the transcription.