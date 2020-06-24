Edge was recently on the Busted Open podcast to promote his new movie Money Plane. During the interview, Edge talked about being approached to end The Undertaker's WrestleMania win streak and why someone like Roman Reigns should have ended "The Streak".

"I don't know how far it was rolling, until it got to me, but once it got to me, that's when it stopped rolling," Edge recalled. "I think once I said no, well, they're not gonna do it. My reasoning was I felt while looking at WrestleMania, the card, we need The Streak. You have all the title matches. You have Money in the Bank. I'm looking at the strength of the card.

"If I end The Streak, well next year, we don't have The Streak as one of the calling cards of WrestleMania, and to me, it became more important than the title matches almost. To me, it shouldn't have ended until his final match. I said for years, let it be Roman, and at the end of the day, that will be the true passing of the torch. Well, it didn't end up that way."

Despite The Undertaker accepting the idea of Brock Lesnar ending The Streak, Edge said that he and Lesnar did not need that prestige, and it should have gone to someone else to lead WWE to the future.

"I know this sounds crazy, but I felt I didn't need it because by that point, I was already established," Edge explained. "I was already a made man, and why give an already made man that feather in the cap?

"Brock Lesnar didn't need it. He's already made. Put that huge, neon-flashing sign, 'I ended Undertaker's Streak', on a new player that you know is gonna be one of your workhorses and take your company to the next generation."

Edge underwent surgery earlier this month after suffering a torn triceps during the taping of his WWE Backlash match against Randy Orton. A timetable for his return is currently unknown, although the injury requires around eight months of recovery time.

