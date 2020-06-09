Above is the new trailer for "Money Plane" with WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

The action movie also stars Kelsey Grammer, Denise Richards, Thomas Jane, Patrick Lamont Jr. and Katrina Norman. It will be released via digital platforms on Friday, July 10.

The heist flick, directed by Andrew Lawrence, follows Edge's character, a professional thief named Jack Reese, who is $40 million in debt when underworld kingpin Darius Emmanuel Grouch (Grammer) offers to forgive the debt if Reese will commit one final robbery – on a futuristic airborne bulletproof casino filled with some of the world's most dangerous criminals. If Reese fails, his family's lives are on the line.

The official synopsis for the film reads like this: "A professional thief with $40 million in debt and his family's life on the line must commit one final heist - rob a futuristic airborne casino filled with the world's most dangerous criminals."

Below is the poster for the movie: