As Alexa Bliss’ return to the ring gets closer, so does the speculation over her character. The former five time WWE Women’s Champion has been appearing on RAW under her Fiend persona and has teased fans on social media by posting pictures with a new hairstyle. Now a new trademark by WWE may be providing another hint.

On January 19, the WWE officially filed to trademark the term “The Goddess” as a standard character mark. Alexa Bliss had previously used the “Goddess” gimmick starting towards the end of her run with WWE NXT in 2016 and carried over when she was drafted to the main roster.

Alexa Bliss continued to use the “Goddess” persona for several years before aligning with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in the Summer of 2020, leading to her developing a darker, supernatural gimmick in line with Wyatt’s persona. Bliss continued to use the gimmick even after Wyatt disappeared from television and was released from WWE in August of 2021, adopting a new sidekick in Lily, a doll Bliss had had when she was a child.

After losing a WWE RAW Women’s Championship match to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules, where Flair also tore up Lily, Bliss disappeared from WWE television. She returned on the January 10 edition of RAW, appearing in a therapy session segment where she retained her supernatural persona. Though her new look and the trademark suggest Bliss will be returning back to her “Goddess” gimmick, it is unclear what the direction is at this time.

