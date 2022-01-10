Alexa Bliss is returning to Monday Night RAW and the former five time WWE Women’s Champion is strongly hinting she’ll be returning as her previous character. In a tweet released Monday morning, Alexa Bliss posed a picture of her dressed as her Fiend inspired character, warning that “she” was RAW’s problem now.

“Dear Monday Night RAW,” Bliss tweeted. “Starting tonight…she’s officially YOUR problem now. Good luck.”

Alexa Bliss underwent a dramatic character change following an appearance in a cinematic match between Braun Strowman and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules in 2020. Bliss became associated with The Fiend from that point forward until he was defeated by Randy Orton on Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Wyatt was later released in August of 2021.

Even after Wyatt was taken off TV, Alexa Bliss continued with her Fiend-inspired character and introduced a demonic doll named Lily as her new sidekick. Bliss defeated Eva Marie at WWE SummerSlam and then unsuccessfully challenged Charlotte for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules. In the post-match, Charlotte destroyed Lily, leaving a despondent Bliss screaming in the ring.

Alexa Bliss hadn’t been seen or mentioned on WWE TV since the Charlotte match until last week when her return to RAW was announced. While it seems she will appear in some form tonight, it is unknown when Bliss will make her in-ring return.

You can read Alexa Bliss’ tweet below.

Dear Monday Night RAW, Starting tonight… she’s officially YOUR problem now. Good luck. 😈💀 @WWE pic.twitter.com/oKEwib73lE — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 10, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]