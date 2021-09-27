Alexa Bliss will reportedly be taking time off of WWE television soon.

Bliss was defeated by Charlotte Flair at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday night. After the match, Flair destroyed Bliss’ doll, Lilly. It’s not known if that was to write Bliss off of television, or if she will still appear on RAW tonight. In a post-interview, Flair said that ripping up the doll was a “wakeup call” for Bliss.

“The Alexa I faced was the old Alexa,” Charlotte said. “It was the Alexa I saw when she held the RAW Women’s Championship multiple times. [Sunday], she fought me and faced me. Yes, I’m still the Queen, but that’s the Lexi we all want to see. I don’t want to hear about Lilly.

“Ripping up Lilly was a wakeup call. A wakeup call to remind her that she’s still a champion at heart.”

It is not known how long Bliss will be off of television, but I was told it would be “a few months.”