Charlotte (c) vs. Alexa Bliss (WWE RAW Women’s Championship)

The two are in no hurry to engage. Crowd with a hometown “Let’s go Bliss!” chant. Charlotte says nope to that, and shoves Bliss down. She tries to taunt, but Bliss does some of her own. Bliss with a hurricanrana, dropkick, looks for a DDT and Charlotte shoves her off. Charlotte with a big boot, misses, kicked out to the floor. Bliss with a cannonball senton down on her opponent. Charlotte runs back into the ring, misses a clothesline, Bliss leaps into the ropes and watches Charlotte. She jumps, but gets caught, backbreaker, slam to the mat, and then sent face-first to the mat a couple times.

Charlotte with a couple chops, tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, pin attempt, two-count. Charlotte then stretches out Bliss, yanking her arms behind her back. Bliss twists her away and hits a jawbreaker. Charlotte with a kick to the midsection, double underhook and stretches Bliss again, upside down this time. She flips up to Charlotte’s shoulder and sends her into the bottom turnbuckle.

Charlotte drops Bliss, tries to go to the top turnbuckle, Bliss trips her down, then kicks her to the floor. Bliss tries for a hurricanrana, nope, Charlotte swings her into the barricade. Back in the ring, Charlotte tries a moonsault, lands on her feet, standing moonsault catches Bliss, cover, two. Multiple pins from both wrestlers, no luck. Charlotte lift and powerbombs Bliss, cover, two. Charlotte with a moonsault, feet to the face, Bliss with code red, cover, two. Bliss frustrated she didn’t get the three.

She heads to the top rope, twisted bliss, nobody home! Charlotte looks for figure-eight, Bliss with the roll-up for two. DDT to Charlotte, cover, Charlotte gets a foot on the rope. Charlotte grabs Lilly, Bliss wants it back, Charlotte throws it to her, big boot. She throws Bliss into the ring post, natural selection on Bliss, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Charlotte via Pinfall

