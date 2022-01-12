Less than a day since her return to WWE TV, Alexa Bliss has changed up her look. On Tuesday night, the RAW Superstar shared a photo of her with pink hair via Instagram Stories.

Bliss was still donning her Fiend-inspired, sinister look during her therapy session segment on last night’s RAW.

Fans on social media believe Bliss could be reverting to her old “Five Feet of Fury” gimmick. It should be noted that Bliss occasionally tries out new looks and has changed up her appearance several times in the past.

Bliss underwent a dramatic character change following the cinematic match between Braun Strowman and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules in 2020. She would eventually betray The Fiend in his match against Randy Orton on on Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Wyatt was released by WWE a few months later.

You can see a photo of Alexa Bliss’ new look below.

For those who missed it, you can see below for a video of Bliss’ therapy segment from RAW.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]