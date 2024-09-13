WWF Badd Blood 1997: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s first-ever retro review, in which the WINC staff re-watch a wrestling event from the past and apply our traditional loved/hated format! And with the revival of the Bad Blood just a few weeks away, what better way to begin than with the original Badd Blood, which was so extreme they had to put an extra "d" on the end of the "Bad" part?

Among the more newsworthy pay-per-views of The Attitude Era, Badd Blood was part of the "In Your House" brand of shows and took place on October 5, 1997, 27 years to the day prior to the upcoming 2024 event. It's famous for introducing Hell in a Cell, a match concept so enduring that there hasn't been a year without one since 2001 (to put it another way, Badd Blood's main event was the very first Hell in a Cell match; CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will shortly participate in the 53rd). But it's more than just that — Badd Blood also ends with the debut of The Undertaker's demonic brother Kane, who would go on to become world champion and a fixture of WWE programming for decades. The historical context of the show also makes it fascinating to watch; Badd Blood takes place at the very beginning of the Vince McMahon/Steve Austin feud, as McMahon was starting to openly portray himself as the owner of the company. One month after Badd Blood, the Montreal Screwjob would occur and WWF's mild-mannered play-by-play guy would transform into the on-screen villain known as Mr. McMahon. If that wasn't enough, Badd Blood also took place the day Brian Pillman died; his planned match with Dude Love was scrapped and the card was thrown into last-minute chaos.

As always, since we generally limit ourselves to six entries per show (three loves and three hates) this is not going to be a comprehensive review. We're only working with the stuff that gave us the strongest feelings, positive or negative, so there's a ton going on here that we're not going to talk about. If it makes you feel any better, you're not missing much — The Nation of Domination needed a distraction finish to win a handicap match against The Legion of Doom, The Godwinns won the tag team championship from The Headbangers which tells you all you need to know about the state of the tag division, and there was a match between The Disciples of Apocalypse and Los Boricuas, aka the winners of the Wrestling Observer's 1997 Worst Feud of the Year award. We think you'll agree there are far more interesting things here to discuss. With that in mind, here are three things we hated and three things we loved about WWF Badd Blood 1997!