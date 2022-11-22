The Injury That Led To The End Of Owen Hart And Steve Austin's Friendship

The wrestling industry saw a massive spike in interest during the late '90s with the dawn of the Attitude Era, an adult-orientated edgy broadcast. This era ushered in a different style of promotion by the WWF and WCW, moving away from presenting the show for kids and focusing on the often talked about 18-49 television demographic. This transition included more violent programming laced with tons of profanity and sexual content than ever to garner more interest in professional wrestling, leading to mainstream buzz.

Of all the Hall of Fame talent that worked throughout this incredible era, none can be viewed as more impactful in that period than "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. He spent his prime years feuding with his evil boss Mr. McMahon, which was the most important rivalry of the entire era. The era officially became a reality following the Montreal Screwjob, a feud between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, which ushered in the death of kayfabe and the birth of reality-based storylines.

Although Austin was quickly the biggest star of the era, he didn't get there without his own worries, including a severe neck injury that almost cost him his career. The WWF's biggest star didn't become that until he returned from the injury, which is where our story kicks off.