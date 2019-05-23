Today marks the 20-year anniversary of Owen Hart's tragic passing.

Hart died on May 23, 1999 at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view from the Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. Hart was using his Blue Blazer gimmick and was scheduled to challenge The Godfather for the Intercontinental Championship. WWE had planned for Hart to make a superhero-like entrance where he would descend from the rafters. However, the harness line malfunctioned and Hart fell 78 feet from the rafters to the ring.

POST Wrestling released a special audio documentary looking back at that tragic night, which you can check out here. The documentary features comments from those who knew Hart that were at the arena that night and, as well as media members that covered the story and were around Hart in the hours before his passing.

There will also be a special Owen Hart panel tonight at Starrcast in Las Vegas that will be hosted by Jim Ross. You can get more details about that panel here.

