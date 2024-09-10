CM Punk Vs. Drew McIntyre 3 Announced For WWE Bad Blood With Legendary Stipulation

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's feud has been "WWE Raw's" bloodiest, most gruesome spectacle, so it's only fitting that their feud is settled at WWE's upcoming Bad Blood event, in one of the more violent match types the company has to offer: Hell in a Cell.

McIntyre took to the ring Monday to address a litany of issues. Initially, McIntyre was ready to move to a post-Punk world, and mentioned an interest in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Adam Pearce, however, was not keen to let McIntyre proceed with his career without punishment for his September 2 assault on Punk, which ended with the "The Best in the World" being hauled away in an ambulance. Pearce announced that the two superstars will settle their differences in a Hell in a Cell match, to be held at Bad Blood on October 5.

Their Hell in a Cell match will be the tie-breaking third installment in Punk and McIntyre's historically violent feud. Interestingly, this news comes out nearly three months after Punk's Clash in the Castle press conference appearance, where he claimed that he was disinterested in gimmick matches with McIntyre. He cited his indifference towards the Hell in the Cell match stipulation specifically, and claimed he "[doesn't] ever want to do Hell in a Cell." Punk has yet to comment on these past sentiments.

As of writing, Punk has been in five Hell in a Cell matches. McIntyre is less experienced with the structure, with two Hell in a Cell matches under his belt.