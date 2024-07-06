Cody Rhodes & Atlanta-Based Producer Metro Boomin Announce Return Of Classic WWE PLE

For weeks, there have been reports of WWE bringing back the classic PLE event Bad Blood, with plans to run the show in Atlanta on October 5. Now, those reports have been confirmed in a teaser trailer for the event posted to social media by Atlanta-based music producer Metro Boomin. The teaser features Metro in a car with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, staking out the State Farm Arena ahead of the event.

Advertisement

Originally stylized as "Badd Blood: In Your House," Bad Blood debuted in 1997 and featured the first-ever Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. The caged stipulation match became a staple for Bad Blood events in 2003 and 2004, with Triple H facing Kevin Nash and Shawn Michael, respectively; the 2004 show was the final Bad Blood until this year. The new version presumably looks to fill the void left by the Hell in a Cell namesake PLE, which was dropped from the schedule after 2022, though the last two Hell in a Cell events took place in June instead of what had been its regular October spot on the calendar. WWE's October PLE has changed every year since then, with the slot being filled by Crown Jewel in 2021, Extreme Rules in 2022, and Fastlane in 2023.

Advertisement

The announcement has led to immediate speculation about who could be competing inside Hell in a Cell at the event, with guesses ranging from Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton to Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan to Solo Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns. There's also widespread optimism that WWE loosening its restrictions on blood could result in the match returning to something resembling its gory roots.