Backstage Update On WWE Plan To Bring Back Bad Blood, Including Possible Date & Venue

Last week, it was reported that WWE is considering reviving the Bad Blood event this October, presumably featuring a Hell in a Cell match to tie in to the anniversary of the first Hell in a Cell match at the 1997 "Badd Blood: In Your House" event between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. Now according to PWInsider Elite (who also broke the original story), WWE have been actively looking into holding a new Bad Blood PLE on Saturday, October 5, which would mark the 27th anniversary — to the day — of the inaugural Hell in a Cell.

PWI also reports that Atlanta, Georgia is one major market being considered; the city's State Farm Arena isn't currently booked for October 5, with concerts from Marco Antonio Solis and Kirk Franklin falling on October 4 and October 6, respectively. The only TV taping WWE has currently announced that week is the September 30 edition of "WWE Raw," which is set to take place at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, with the location of that week's "WWE Smackdown" not yet announced.

If the event does take place, it will mark 20 years since the last Bad Blood, with the 2004 edition of the show being headlined by the Hell in a Cell match between Triple H and Shawn Michaels. The match not only acted as the initial conclusion to the near two-year feud between the former DX members, but also clocked in at just over 47 minutes, making it the longest Hell in a Cell match in history.

