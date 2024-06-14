Report: WWE Considering Bringing Back Defunct PPV Name For Hell In A Cell Anniversary

WWE is considering bringing back a defunct pay-per-view name for an event at the end of 2024, according to reports. PWInsider Elite reported on Friday that WWE is considering using Bad Blood as a premium live event title to tie-in to the anniversary of the first Hell in A Cell match featuring Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, which took place on October 5, 1997 at what was then known as "Badd Blood."

According to PWI Elite, WWE's plan would to be have a Hell in a Cell match as part of the October premium live event broadcast, possibly even on the actual anniversary of the first match, as October 5 is a Saturday this year. As of this writing, there are currently no PLEs planned by WWE for October, with the last events announced being SummerSlam on August 3 in Cleveland, Ohio and Bash in Berlin on August 31.

Bad Blood started as an In Your House pay-per-view event, and the infamous first Hell in a Cell match took place at the Kiel Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Bad Blood was re-instated as a pay-per-view following the brand split into "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," and the event replaced King of the Ring on the schedule. The brand-split rendition of Bad Blood featured "Raw" stars. The name was discontinued by WWE after 2004, and replaced by One Night Stand and Vengeance. The pay-per-view was set to return in July 2017, but was replaced in favor of Great Balls of Fire.

