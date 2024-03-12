Logan Paul Reveals WWE SummerSlam 2024 Location And Date

With WrestleMania 40 only a few weeks away, anticipation is through the roof not only for the big event, but the announcements for where future big events like WrestleMania 41 next year, and SummerSlam this year, will be made. While the speculation for WrestleMania 41's location will remain for at least a little while longer, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul ended all doubt regarding SummerSlam's location.

On his podcast "IMPAULSIVE," Paul revealed that SummerSlam 2024 will take place in none other than Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on August 3. Paul also confirmed that WWE would hold the final "SmackDown" before SummerSlam in Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on August 2.

A Cleveland native, Paul was over the moon to make the announcement and revealed he was hoping to recruit many notable celebrities/athletes to the event, including his brother, Jake Paul, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Kelce's brother, former NFL player Jason Kelce. Paul also stated he wanted an opponent who he could tear the house down with, joking that he could face NBA legend LeBron James, or even controversial comedian Dave Chappelle.