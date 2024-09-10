WWE RAW 9/9/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

From an appearance from industry icon Bret "Hitman" Hart to a Fatal Fourway match with Intercontinental Championship implications, there was a big fight feel for Monday's season premiere of "WWE Raw." With as many high-profile segments as it had, it would've been easy for the red brand's production team to toss the Eight Man Street Fight between the Wyatt Sicks and American Made aside in favor of these bigger, more star-studded segments.

The Wyatt Sicks and American Made were not content to allow their segment to be overshadowed by legends and title implications, however. Instead, they absolutely blew the roof off of Scotiabank Saddledome.

There was no doubt that the clash between the Wyatt Sicks and American Made would be anything less than chaotic violence, but the performance both parties put on in the ring was a masterclass in star-making. All performers did well, but Erick Rowan and Nikki Cross are near unrecognizable compared to their previous main roster runs. Rowan was painted as an absolute behemoth — his strength was an example of the sublime, and there has not been a spot as unique as barricade disassembly in recent memory, much less on a television episode. Cross was the great equalizer for the Wyatt Sicks; nobody got close to her, in terms of dominance. American Made took everything the Wyatt Sicks threw at them exquisitely, and not just in terms of rebounded offense. There is something about selling well — selling with intention, putting someone over — that communicates a Superstar's reliability and What a way to showcase people who previously had little to no solid direction in a company.

This match was also a stellar example of the awesomeness behind intergender wrestling. Obviously, it must be acknowledged that WWE's idea of intergender violence is incredibly one-sided, with females being the exclusive perpetrators. Regardless, Ivy Nile and Cross' roles in this male-dominated match was impressive nonetheless. In one of the match's many false finishes, Chad Gable held Joe Gacy in an ankle lock, and Nile came in with a kendo stick to beat Gacy's top half as Gable worked on his bottom half. Through this, Nile increased the stakes of the moment — it became so much more unbelievable that Gacy could withstand such pain, and so the audience was beckoned towards the edge of their seats. While Nile's set-up for Cross' interference could have been more seamless — she was just standing behind Gable, kendo stick raised for a notable amount of time — Cross more than made up for the awkwardness with her own contribution to the spot. Nikki's suplex onto Gable was incredible to watch. In that moment, all of the highlights of this match were on display: Cross was made into a veritable star with her feat of strength, Gable gained another accomplishment to add to his stellar reputation of being a generational in-ring worker, and the value of intergender wrestling shot through the roof.

This match was so good, I forgave Uncle Howdy's bad wig. That's how much this rocked.

Written by Angeline Phu