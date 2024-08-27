WWE RAW 8/26/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley have been on an absolutely phenomenal run as the Judgement Day expats, the Terror Twins. They have been largely successful in all of their antics, and even in their fumbles, they are naturally dominant and ambitious — the reason that they fail, if they do at all, is because they were too brave, too ready to enact their revenge that they were overtaken by the wily, cowardly heels. Priest and Ripley are consistently the red brand's strongest babyfaces, and their segments are always one of the highlights of the show.

If Garfield got to watch Priest perform his picture-perfect South of Heaven chokeslams every week, I don't think he would hate Mondays as much as he does.

Priest and Ripley enacted revenge on the Judgment Day once again in the aftermath of the night's opening match, after Finn Balor's heel faction demolished the LWO (which, side praise for involving a different faction other than the Terror Twins on this feud — great way to diversify their booking). Priest and Ripley cleaned house, and while the two could not quite crush the skulls of their main rivals immediately, the combo of a South of Heaven chokeslam and a Riptide shook the ring so hard, an earthquake reader somewhere in California went off. The final shot of the remaining Judgment Day members is especially interesting. It was not just Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio — who are the Terror Twins' usual targets, given their upcoming match at Bash in Berlin — but it was Morgan, Mysterio, and Balor. It's nice to know that WWE has not forgotten who Priest's real target is: Balor. It is a nice glimpse of continuity that WWE does not always make so apparent in their production and cinematography, and so a provocative ending shot to remind the audience of Priest and Balor's ongoing feud is welcome.

There is, however, room for improvement; this feud is feeding families, but with talent of this caliber, we need this feud to feed generations. All parties involved — the Terror Twins and Balor, Mysterio, and Morgan — have proven themselves to be strong characters. Their personalities are almost too big, their vitriol and hatred running almost too deep, to be limited to post-match run-ins and scrambles throughout the red brand's various venues. There needs to be something to spice up this feud, especially if it is to extend past Bash in Berlin as the segment's ending shot would suggest. Both sides of this feud have been pretty good at raising the stakes, but for their intensity, the stakes should be nearly twice as high as they are now. I want to see property damage, I want to see more intense promos that cut to the core of a person — I want to see violence that would justify the implosion of one of the red brand's most powerful factions.

The Judgment Day and Terror Twins' feud is, consistently, a Monday night highlight. If they can get a bit crazier, it'd be *the* highlight.

Written by Angeline Phu