Commentary Team For WWE SmackDown On USA Network Officially Revealed On Raw

"WWE SmackDown" is preparing for a big move, leaving FOX (the show's home since 2019) for USA on September 13. "WWE Raw," meanwhile, will be moving to Netflix in January 2025. The upcoming changes have caused some confusion about who will serve on the respective commentary teams, particularly since last week was Pat McAfee's last night for a while, as he is working with ESPN's "College GameDay." Monday night, however, we got at least part of the answer.

Advertisement

On Monday's episode of "Raw," Michael Cole was joined by Corey Graves, who has been serving as play-by-play commentator on "SmackDown." Cole announced that he and Graves are officially the "SmackDown" commentary team once it moves to USA, meaning they will team up again with Cole in play-by-play and Graves on color.

McAfee will supposedly return to "Raw" once it makes the move to Netflix. In July, WWE announced that the hiring of ESPN broadcaster Joe Tessitore. The voice of college football on ESPN and ABC will continue in that role while presumably doing commentary for "Raw." He's expected to join the commentary team on the September 2 episode.