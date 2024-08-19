Pat McAfee Says Tonight's WWE Raw Will Be His Last 'For A Bit'

After taking a year away from the commentary booth, Pat McAfee has become a staple again behind the desk for WWE, first calling some PLE's fo the promotion in late 2023 before returning to "Raw" following the Royal Rumble this past January. As the final episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" makes clear, however, all good things must come to an end, and so must McAfee's time in WWE, at least for the next little while.

Advertisement

Taking to his "Instagram Story" on Monday morning, McAfee posted video of him driving to the site of tonight's "Raw" episode in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he revealed tonight would be the last "Raw" he'd be appearing on for some time. Listening to a song by Jelly Ranch and Post Malone, McAfee talked about how emotional it would be to step away from WWE, making it clear that the WWE family was important to him, and he hoped the promotion, and the fans, understood that as well.

The reason behind McAfee's upcoming hiatus will be none other than "ESPN's College GameDay," where McAfee will serve as an analyst throughout the upcoming NCAA Football season. McAfee has been a part of "College GameDay" over the past two college football seasons, which caused his previous hiatus from WWE. Though his contract with the show expired after the 2023 season, McAfee revealed last month he had come to terms to return to the show. "College GameDay" will kick off this weekend for Florida State vs. Georgia Tech, taking place across the pond in Ireland.

Advertisement