Bully Ray Gets Candid About Pat McAfee Following WWE Return

Pat McAfee made his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. Since then, the former NFL player has been working alongside Michael Cole at the "WWE Raw" commentary desk every Monday. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray provided his honest thoughts about McAfee's recent comeback.

"I don't know about Pat lately," Bully said. The ECW legend agreed with co-host Dave LaGreca that McAfee has been over the top since his return. "You know, people were b******g about Tony Romo on the last play of the Super Bowl, talking over, who was it? Jim Nantz? Talking over him. It's almost like I feel [that] lately McAfee is throwing stuff in there where it doesn't belong. He's forcing stuff, and I never felt that way about Pat before." Bully also felt McAfee "forced stuff" at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event in Las Vegas. The host of "The Pat McAfee Show" was on the event's panel with Michael Cole, former WWE Champion CM Punk, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The multi-time tag team champion ultimately believes McAfee's initial run as an analyst and color commentator in WWE was "more organic."

McAfee first joined WWE as a pre-show analyst on "WWE NXT" in 2018. He ended up getting involved in a storyline with Adam Cole, which led to his in-ring debut against the current AEW star at TakeOver 30 in August 2020. Following the conclusion of that feud, McAfee became a color commentator alongside Cole on "SmackDown" until September 2022, when it was announced the former Indianapolis Colts player would be taking a hiatus from the organization. He would return for one-night appearances at Royal Rumble 2023 and WrestleMania 39.

