WWE Raw Announcer Pat McAfee Addresses Future With College Gameday

In September 2022, "WWE SmackDown" commentator Pat McAfee announced that with him joining ESPN's "College GameDay" as a full-time analyst, his on-screen duties with WWE would be put on an indefinite hiatus. McAfee worked with "College GameDay" through the 2022 and 2023 collegiate football seasons. Heading into that of 2024, however, McAfee remained unsigned, until now that is. On Wednesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," the on-air personality confirmed his upcoming return to "College GameDay," which is set to kickoff alongside the 2024 season next month.

"When my contract came up after living a dream alongside that crew that is just as talented off camera as they are on camera, I thought long and hard, 'Am I the right person to be doing this incredible gig?'" McAfee said in the show's opening hype package. "'There are millions and millions of people that would love to be sitting in my seat. Am I the right guy for it? Is this what I want to do?' The only thing that I kept coming back to was 'Hell f***ing yeah.' I'm lucky. I'm honored. I'm humbled. I'm grateful, and I'm back."

In January 2024, McAfee returned to WWE as a special guest commentator and a surprise in-ring competitor at the 2024 Royal Rumble event. Two days later, WWE revealed that McAfee would reunite with long-time broadcaster Michael Cole, this time as a full-time member of the "WWE Raw" announce team. Currently, there is no word on how or if McAfee's "College GameDay" schedule will impact his work with WWE.

