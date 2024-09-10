Wyatt Sicks Defeat American Made, Gable Takes Another Sister Abigail In WWE Raw Opener

The Wyatt Sicks were victorious over American Made in a street fight to open the season premiere of "WWE Raw." Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan faced off against Chad Gable, Julius and Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile, as Uncle Howdy sat ringside. Cross started the match by jumping Nile, and all competitors spilled outside of the ring in quick fashion.

Cross was the first to find a weapon, putting a garbage can around Nile and struck it over and over with a kendo stick before sending Nile into the ring barricade. The early portion of the match was entirely controlled by the Wyatt Sicks, until Rowan went under the ring to find a table, and Nile sprayed a fire extinguisher in his face. Rowan was double-teamed by the Creed Brothers through the table, and American Made was back in control. The Creeds attempted to get Gacy through a table in the ring, but Rowan rose up from the outside and took a piece of ring barricade to the men of American Made. After some more brawling from both teams, Gacy got Gable onto the table in the ring and attempted to go for the top rope, but Gable scurried after him. Gable hit an Angle Slam to Gacy through the table, but Gacy kicked out of the pin attempt. Gable went for an Ankle Lock and Nile came in with the kendo stick assist, but Cross pulled her out of the ring and hit a German Suplex to Gable.

Following a stare down between Gable and Howdy at ringside, Gable was taken out by Rowan and slammed into the ring steps. Rowan carried Gable into the ring, where Howdy met them and hit a Sister Abigail. Lumis hit a frog splash with an assist from Rowan, and pinned Gable for the win.