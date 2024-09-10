WWE Raw Returning To Two-Hour Format For Last Three Months Of 2024 Before Netflix Move

For over a decade, "WWE Raw" has been a three-hour affair. As the red brand's time with USA Network draws to a close, however, it has been announced that WWE's flagship show will be temporarily reverting to a two-hour weekly schedule. WWE took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make the announcement during the season premiere of "Raw" on Monday night. The reason for the format change was not disclosed.

BREAKING: #WWERaw will be on @USANetwork from 8pm ET to 10pm ET starting on Monday, October 7th and through the rest of 2024 culminating with the @USANetwork finale on Monday, December 30! — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2024

The change is expected to begin on the October 7 episode of "Raw," immediately after WWE's upcoming Bad Blood premium live event, and last through the December 30 episode of "Raw," which will be the show's final episode on USA Network before it moves to Netflix in January. During this period, the show will air from 8pm to 10pm EST; as pointed out by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, this means the Monday night 10pm EST television block will be free of wrestling programming for the first time in decades, as the previous two-hour format started at 9pm EST for much of its run.

Whether Netflix will maintain the two-hour run time, return the show to three hours, or implement some other plan is currently unknown. Despite USA Network's recent acquisition of "WWE SmackDown," there are no known plans to change the blue brand's run time or that of "WWE NXT," which is preparing its own move to The CW Network.