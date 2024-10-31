WCW Halloween Havoc 1997: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Full disclosure, this was the first time I've ever watched Halloween Havoc 1997, as four year old me wouldn't even remember, even if my family was watching WCW back in the day. I was pretty pumped to put this on to enjoy a retro show after covering "WWE NXT's" Halloween Havoc premium live event on Sunday, and the vibes between the two shows just worked for me, despite the almost three decades between them. My lists of potential "loves" was much longer than my "hates" for this show, but this intergender match was at the top of my "hated" column.

I'll keep my thoughts on present-day Disco Inferno to myself, but I also remembered that he was initially fired from WCW for refusing to lose a match to Jacqueline, as he believed he'd lose all credibility by losing to a woman, but looking back at it, how much credibility did a guy disco dancing looking like a stereotypical pretty boy heel have? Disco Inferno was hired back after he agreed to lose the match to Jacqueline at this show, so I suppose it's important to WCW lore in at least some form.

Disco said in a segment prior to this match he wasn't allowed to kick or punch Jacqueline, and not that I want to see any form of man-on-woman violence, I of course know the "fake" aspect of professional wrestling at my age now. So hearing this, I just knew even ahead of the match it was going to be a strong contender for a "hated" segment. After the bell rang, Jacqueline kept going after Disco Inferno in the ring, but he kept ducking under the ropes and took forever just walking around on the outside of the ring. The referee also kept Jacqueline away from Disco at some points, which didn't entirely make sense, as she was allowed to strike him in the match rules. The commentary team wasn't interested in this match in the slightest, and just kept bringing up the issue with "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan demanding Sting sign a contract to keep him out of the arena, or he wouldn't wrestle in the main event.

Disco hit Jacqueline with a drop-toe hold and a hip toss, but that was about the extent of his offense. Jacqueline got him down in the middle of the ring and sent him crotch-first into the ring post. She got all her offense in right before the match ended including a cross body from the top that Disco countered into a pin attempt. Jacqueline was able to get a roll-up and score the victory. This match was stretched out for quite some time with all the running around, going almost 10 full minutes of absolutely nothing. Disco Inferno moved on from feuding with Jacqueline after this loss, and in the grand scheme of things on a show that was already pretty long and full of actually fantastic matches, this had no business running on a pay-per-view.

Written by Daisy Ruth