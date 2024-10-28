WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Even though this stipulation wasn't set up with a fun wheel spin, it was made official following an intense video package exchange where Ridge Holland challenged Andre Chase to an ambulance match, so that's still okay in my book. As commentary kept mentioning, this was apparently only the seventh ambulance match in WWE history, and I'm a sucker for a good gimmick match. This was a feud where an ambulance match made a ton of sense, with Holland sending Chase and Duke Hudson out of arenas in an ambulance. And tonight, he did it once again to Mr. Chase, seemingly ending their blood feud for good, as we'd see what's next for Holland later on in the night.

Advertisement

The match itself was pretty good, albeit a bit slow, but not drawn out too long, from the showcase of Holland's athleticism, to the various weapons used like kendo sticks and the gurney from inside the ambulance. I thought it was also placed very well on a well-paced card. No one from Chase U got involved, which I thought was interesting, but I didn't hate, though I might have missed something where they were banned from ringside. I think the best thing to come out of this match wasn't any kind of crazy memorable spot (we really only got Chase cannonballing off the top of the ambulance), but rather, what it means for Chase U and its storyline moving forward, now that we know Holland is done with them.

Advertisement

Andre Chase has been through a lot over the past year, from almost losing the university, to almost losing Thea Hail when gambling on her abilities, to being taken out of an arena not once, but twice in an ambulance, after letting an outsider into their group. This has to mean something for Chase U and the story going forward, and I'm excited to see what that is. Is this the end of Chase U? Will someone new take over as the leader, maybe Hudson? Well anyone even feel sorry for Chase after he accepted this match? There's not much that Chase U can do on "NXT" that gets me interested or excited anymore, but a dissolution storyline where everyone, especially Hudson and Hail, go off on their own to be successful is something I'd like to see.

Written by Daisy Ruth