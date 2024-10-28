William Regal Offers To Corner Young WWE NXT Star In Halloween Havoc Appearance

William Regal made a rare appearance backstage at the Halloween Havoc PLE, offering to corner Lexis King in his Heritage Cup challenge against Regal's son, Charlie Dempsey, on "WWE NXT" this Tuesday.

With his title match looming, King told Sarah Schreiber in a backstage interview that he had yet to find a corner man. Regal then entered the frame, saying that he knew King's father, Brian Pillman, and would happily be in his corner. Regal's return follows a reference to the former King of the Ring during last week's "NXT," during which King said he was sure that Dempsey's father was proud of him — and to which Dempsey just shrugged — and looks to be his most significant on-screen role since he re-joined WWE after leaving AEW.

Advertisement

Regal had a request for his release granted by Tony Khan in late 2022 on the grounds that he wanted to work with his son, starting back with WWE in the new year as Vice President of Global Talent Development. He has since made a brief appearance in January earlier this year, but only to appoint Ava as General Manager, and until now his presence had been mostly kept behind the scenes. It was reported back in March that as of February there had been no intent for him to appear on-screen for the foreseeable future, so time will tell whether this upcoming appearance is just a one-off appearance or the start of something more.