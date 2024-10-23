Charlie Dempsey's Next WWE NXT Heritage Cup Challenger Named

Charlie Dempsey agreed to defend his Heritage Cup title against Lexis King during "WWE NXT." The pair met during a backstage segment, with King likening himself to the cup-holder in regards to their technical wrestling skills and bold facial hair styles, before saying that Dempsey's father – William Regal – must respect him for being the champion and making the challenge. Dempsey shrugged at the comment about his father but admitted he can relate to having to follow in his footsteps, alluding to King's own status as Brian Pillman's son. He then accepted the challenge, with Wren Sinclair chiming in to say the challenger would need someone in his corner.

The match set for next week's show stands to be King's second attempt at the Heritage Cup this year; he challenged former holder Tony D'Angelo to a 2-1 loss in July. It will also be the fourth attempt at his maiden "WWE NXT" title, having failed to capture the North American title from either Oba Femi or Dragon Lee last year. He last won a Gentlemen's Duel bout to blow off his feud with Oro Mensah, leaving him at 3-2 since his last Cup challenge. On the other hand, Dempsey will be making the second defense of this reign having re-captured it from D'Angelo in August, last defending against Je'Von Evans in September.