New WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion Crowned

Last week, the D'Angelo Family made a deal that if Wren Sinclair defeated Kendal Grey in singles action, Charlie Dempsey would receive a shot at the WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship. In addition, Sinclair would also be officially welcomed into the No Quarter Catch Crew. With the stakes raised, Sinclair later emerged victorious, setting the stage for this week's NXT Heritage Cup Championship match between Dempsey and the defending titleholder, Tony D'Angelo.

Advertisement

D'Angelo gained an early advantage by nailing Dempsey with the Forget About It (swinging fisherman suplex) for a second round fall. Coming out of the third round, D'Angelo maintained a 1-0 lead, but in the midst of the fourth, that dynamic changed.

At the start of the fourth round, Sinclair fired off some strikes on Dempsey's chest and arms in an effort to hype him up. This move proved to be beneficial as Dempsey later sent D'Angelo crashing into the turnbuckle and landed a jackknife pin for his first fall of the match. In the match's closing moments, No Quarter Catch Crew's Myles Borne hopped up on the apron, prompting D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo to neutralize him on the outside of the ring. While the referee was distracted, Sinclair then tripped D'Angelo, paving the way for Dempsey to hit a Northern Lights suplex on him for the win.

Advertisement

With his win, Dempsey now becomes only the second person to hold the NXT Heritage Cup more than once, with Meta-Four's Noam Dar being the first. Meanwhile, D'Angelo's reign comes to an end at 92 days.