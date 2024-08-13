WWE NXT Live Coverage 8/13 - Heritage Cup On The Line, Two Titles Matches, Eddy Thorpe Takes On Lexis King

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on August 13, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Coming off his successful defense against Tavion Heights at Week One of The Great American Bash, Tony D'Angelo will be putting the NXT Heritage Cup on the line against another member of No Quarter Catch Crew, Charlie Dempsey. Wren Sinclair defeated Kendal Grey during Week Two of The Great American Bash to both secure Dempsey's spot in his match tonight and earn herself a spot in No Quarter Catch Crew.

Although his opponent remains a mystery after he teased it last week, Oba Femi will be putting the North American Championship on the line for the first time since the July 16 episode of "NXT". Not only has Femi been titleholder for 218 days and counting, but he retained his title against Duke Hudson of Chase U in his most recent defense.

Speaking of Chase U, Andre Chase and Ridge Holland will be challenging Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Championship. Despite the aforementioned Hudson's assumption that he would be teaming with Chase tonight, Holland still revealed that he had secured a title shot during Week Two of The Great American Bash. Later that same night in the main event, Frazer and Axiom successfully retained their title against now-former allies Wes Lee and Zach Wentz.

Eddy Thorpe and Lexis King have had no shortage of issues with one another over the course of the last several weeks, encountering one another a handful of times in a series of confrontations. Tonight, the duo look to settle their differences once and for all as they go one-on-one.