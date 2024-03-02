Backstage Update On Possibility Of William Regal Having An On-Screen Role In WWE NXT

When fans think of the great authority figures in WWE history, many would look to William Regal's stint as General Manager of "WWE NXT." The Englishman held the position of NXT's on-screen boss for eight years, before being released by the company in January 2022. He would then spend less than a year in AEW, including forming the Blackpool Combat Club, before requesting his release to return to WWE in order to spend more time with his son, current "NXT" star Charlie Dempsey.

With his release from AEW came a non-compete clause where Regal couldn't appear on WWE TV for a full year following his exit, but now that has expired, so are there any plans to reintroduce Regal in an on-screen role? According to Fightful Select, as of the February 27 "NXT," the answer is no. The report states that there are no plans to use Regal on-screen in the foreseeable future, at least not in a full-time capacity. He did appear on the January 23 "NXT" to appoint Ava as the "NXT" General Manager, but since then his duties have been primarily focused behind the scenes.

Regal was given the role of Vice President of Global Talent Development upon his 2023 return, something that has been utilized with Regal's own son, as Dempsey recently made a series of appearances in All Japan Pro Wrestling. He even challenged Katsuhiko Nakajima for the Triple Crown Championship in January, but was unsuccessful in his attempt to capture gold. However, Dempsey was successful on the February 27 "NXT," when he became the new holder of the Heritage Cup, ending Noam Dar's reign in the fifth round of the match to become champion.