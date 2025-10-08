Mark Briscoe Gets Title Match At AEW WrestleDream

Fresh off of his successful defense of the AEW TNT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly on the "Title Tuesday" edition of "AEW Dynamite," Kyle Fletcher was informed that his next scheduled defense would be at the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 18 against a man he knows very well, former ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe.

Renee Paquette broke the news during a backstage interview with Fletcher and Don Callis, asking the champion why he chose to back down from a confrontation with Briscoe after The Conglomeration came to O'Reilly's rescue after their match. Fletcher said that he isn't scared of Briscoe as he's already beaten him twice in the past, before being reminded that Briscoe has two victories over him, and that their fifth match will have the added stipulation of having the AEW TNT Championship on the line.

Did TNT Champion @kylefletcherpro back down from @SussexCoChicken? @ReneePaquette had some special news for him about #AEWWrestleDream. Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ElczYraMWL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2025

Over the past 16 months, Briscoe and Fletcher have crossed paths a total of four times, with all four of their matches having their own unique stakes. Their first meeting came back in June 2024 while Briscoe was still the ROH World Champion, and that meeting that aired on the June 27 episode of "ROH on HonorClub" saw Briscoe defeat Fletcher and retain his title. Later that year, the two men would have a rematch, this time in the Blue League of the 2024 Continental Classic tournament, and even though Fletcher had started off his tournament in fine fashion, Briscoe had his number once again and went 2-0 against "The Protostar."

With 2025 came a different side of Fletcher, who wanted to make sure that the next time that he crossed paths with Briscoe that he would have the upper hand. The third meeting came on the February 8 episode of "AEW Collision," and with no other stakes other than Fletcher's pride on the line, Fletcher finally got his first victory over Briscoe. That then led to the two men being drawn on the same side of the bracket for the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, with their first round match coming at the Dynasty pay-per-view in April. That match ended with Fletcher getting his hand raised, leveling their series at two wins each, making their upcoming title match at WrestleDream the rubber match to see who will be the better man once and for all.