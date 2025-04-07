Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher Earn Wins At AEW Dynasty, Advance In Men's Owen Hart Cup

The 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament kicked off at AEW Dynasty with two first round matches in the men's bracket. After being pushed to their limits by both Kevin Knight and Mark Briscoe, it was Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher who advanced to the semi-finals.

Ospreay and Knight opened the show and right from the opening bell, the pace was frenetic. Knight used his speed to show Ospreay he was no slouch, but the "Aerial Assassin" took control instantly, hitting a crossbody to the outside before throwing Knight back in the ring and hitting a springboard forearm. Ospreay would actually slow things down with chops and an abdominal stretch, but Knight once again used his speed to get back in the match, landing a UFO Splash for a near fall.

Knight would then go for a suplex, but Ospreay countered into a Stunner, followed up by a Handspring Corkscrew kick. The two men would jockey for position, with Ospreay hitting a German Suplex, Knight landing a big drop kick, and Ospreay then landing a one man Spanish Fly for a near fall. The "Aerial Assassin" would once again try and slow the pace down with a series of chops, but "The Jet" would wobble his opponent with a big elbow strike. Ospreay thought he got back in the match by countering a lariat, but Knight hit another big drop kick and quickly followed that up with a Hurricanrana from the top rope after Ospreay tried to create some distance.

"The Jet" had his strongest stretch of the match by hitting a crossbody over the ring post, and prevented Ospreay from hitting a Sunset Flip Powerbomb, and a Styles Clash on the entrance ramp, hitting a DDT on the ramp instead. Knight would land a huge springboard lariat to the outside, and after throwing Ospreay back in the ring, Knight hit another DDT for a near fall. Ospreay almost got back in control, but Knight countered once more into a standing Hurricanrana for another two count, which led to one more big drop kick from Knight, and then a UFO Splash from the top rope for yet another two count.

The match concluded after an energetic final stretch, which saw Knight go to the well one time too often as his next Springboard move was counted by Ospreay into a Cutter. Ospreay would then go for an Os Cutter, but was countered by Knight into a back slide, but Ospreay would roll through and hit a Styles Clash for a near fall, an Os Cutter for a second near fall, and eventually the Hidden Blade for the win.