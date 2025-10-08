Kyle Overcomes Kyle In AEW TNT Title Match On Dynamite

Following their well received match on "AEW Collision" during the summer, Kyle Fletcher and Kyle O'Reilly locked horns once again. This time Fletcher's AEW TNT Championship was on the line, and after back-and-forth contest, it was "The Protostar" who walked out of the Title Tuesday edition of "AEW Dynamite" with the title in hand.

Both men exchanged the advantage in the early going, with O'Reilly looking to take the match to the ground while Fletcher was a lot more methodical and patient with his openings. O'Reilly thought he had established dominance with a running knee off of the apron, but as the action went into the commercial break, it was Fletcher's power who kept him on top. Fletcher would continue his dominance during the break, even taking the time to argue with the fans over who the best Kyle was. However, when the action left picture-in-picture, some perfectly placed strikes and a continued attack on Fletcher's arm saw O'Reilly get back into the match.

O'Reilly would use his jiu-jitsu skills to lock in various submissions despite Fletcher breaking out of them. The champion wasn't given a moment to breathe before O'Reilly targeted another area, and even when Fletcher escaped to the apron for space, O'Reilly drove Fletcher's shoulder down to the mat. The challenger landed a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the outside and a big dropkick off the apron as he looked to win the title, but the two men would counter each other's counters when the action returned to the ring.

Fletcher threw O'Reilly into the turnbuckles like a missile, but his arm was still bothering him as the match moved into the final stretch. The champion went strike-for-strike with the challenger despite only having one good arm, but Fletcher use that arm to good use with a big lariat. With that said, O'Reilly would keep hold of Fletcher's ankle whenever a pinfall attempt was broken up, but two Sheer Drop Brainbusters was enough for Fletcher to pick up the victory.

After the match, Lance Archer looked to send a message to O'Reilly by delivering a Chokeslam, but Roderick Strong and The Conglomeration would make the save. Fletcher and Mark Briscoe, two men who have a lot of history with each other, stood face-to-face as the dust settled, but Fletcher chose to retreat with the rest of The Don Callis Family, leaving Briscoe to stand tall.