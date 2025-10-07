AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday Live Coverage 10/7 - Mox Vs. ISHII, TNT & TBS Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Dynamite" on October 7, 2025, coming to you from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida!

It's Title Tuesday and there are two titles on the line. Mercedes Moné has issued an open challenge for the TBS Championship for any woman in Florida.

On "Collision", Orange Cassidy and Paragon were victorious over members of the Don Callis Family. Following the match, the rest of the DCF came down. Kyle Fletcher and Kyle O'Reilly had a staredown, which led to O'Reilly indicating he wanted a title shot. We'll get Kyle vs. Kyle 2 for the TNT Championship.

More DCF members will be in action as Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada take on BRODIDO in a Double Jeopardy Elimintaion Match. If either member of BRODIDO gets the win, they will earn a shot at Okada's Unified Championship title. If either member of the DCF wins, they get a shot at the tag titles.

Last week, PAC challenged Orange Cassidy to a match. This will be their first singles match since 2022. Members of Death Riders and The Conglomeration are banned from ringside. Tomohiro ISHII has returned from Japan and has challenged Jon Moxley one-on-one.

The Demand defeated The Hurt Syndicate at ALL OUT. MVP felt like he let his cohorts down by taking the pin, so he challenged The Demand to a Street Fight. Jurassic Express reunited at ALL OUT and they will return to in-ring action for the first time since 2022.