AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday Live Coverage 10/7 - Mox Vs. ISHII, TNT & TBS Titles On The Line
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Dynamite" on October 7, 2025, coming to you from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida!
It's Title Tuesday and there are two titles on the line. Mercedes Moné has issued an open challenge for the TBS Championship for any woman in Florida.
On "Collision", Orange Cassidy and Paragon were victorious over members of the Don Callis Family. Following the match, the rest of the DCF came down. Kyle Fletcher and Kyle O'Reilly had a staredown, which led to O'Reilly indicating he wanted a title shot. We'll get Kyle vs. Kyle 2 for the TNT Championship.
More DCF members will be in action as Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada take on BRODIDO in a Double Jeopardy Elimintaion Match. If either member of BRODIDO gets the win, they will earn a shot at Okada's Unified Championship title. If either member of the DCF wins, they get a shot at the tag titles.
Last week, PAC challenged Orange Cassidy to a match. This will be their first singles match since 2022. Members of Death Riders and The Conglomeration are banned from ringside. Tomohiro ISHII has returned from Japan and has challenged Jon Moxley one-on-one.
The Demand defeated The Hurt Syndicate at ALL OUT. MVP felt like he let his cohorts down by taking the pin, so he challenged The Demand to a Street Fight. Jurassic Express reunited at ALL OUT and they will return to in-ring action for the first time since 2022.
Hangman and Samoa Joe face-to-face
Tony Schiavone invites Hangman Page and Samoa Joe to the ring. They have agreed to no physicality. Hangman reflects on his six years in AEW. He volunteered to help The Opps and Joe lost it. Hangman said that Joe saw him with the Men's World Championship and wanted it. He believes Joe is mad at himself for not having that title anymore. Hangman says he owes Joe for helping him win at ALL IN. He appreciates it, respects it, and owes him. The repayment stops at WrestleDream. He will not let Joe take it from him.
Joe responds that everything that Hangman says is "absolutely true." Joe's problem with Hangman as champion is that he's not the pinnacle of wrestling. Without The Opps, Page wouldn't be the champion. Joe was distracted by Death Riders. He says Hangman is no champion. Joe says Hangman has fake gratitude. He called Hangman a fraud and he's come here to stop him. Joe declares that he'll choke Hangman out and take his title.
Hangman says "I'm a fraud?" He said the truth stands when the bell rings. With a bad neck and a mangled hand, Joe will probably beat his a**. For everything he gives, Hangman will give it back twice. When Hangman wins, he hopes Joe brings the same energy at ALL IN and will shake his hand and know that he is the champion of the world.