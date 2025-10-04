AEW Collision Live Coverage - 10/4 - Storm And Stat Face-To-Face, Don Callis Family Vs. Paragon & Orange Cassidy
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on October 4, 2025, coming to you from the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida!
After new Don Callis Family member, El Clon, cost Orange Cassidy the TNT Championship on Wednesday, Cassidy will team up with Paragon against the DCF's Hechicero, Lance Archer, and Rocky Romero.
Last week, JetSpeed came to Willow Nightingale's aid when she called out Dax Harwood for his rude attitude. Kevin Knight will face a member of FTR tonight and will find out who when he arrives to the ring.
Now that Kris Statlander and "Timeless" Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship match is set for WrestleDream, the two will come face-to-face. Anna Jay challenged Jamie Hayer to a one-on-one matchup.
Tommy Billington and Adam Priest have been teaming up on "Collision" and they'll join forces once again to team with Jay Lethal to take on the Death Riders' Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli.
Sammy Guevara issued a challenge to Eddie Kingston, but instead of facing "The Mad King" himself, his LFI stablemate, Dralistico will be stepping up. Guevara is one half of the ROH Tag Team Champions alongside RUSH and they will be in action. Over on ROH, MxM have been teaming with Johnny TV (and sometimes Taya Valkyrie). They make their way to "Collision" for an MxM TV Casting Call.
Death Riders vs. Tommy Billington, Adam Priest, & Jay Lethal
Daddy Magic is on commentary as Death Riders make their way to the ring. Billington, Priest, and Lethal follow. The Swirl are shown watching backstage.
The bell rings and all six men go at it. Lethal does a tope on Castagnoli. Billington and Garcia battle in the ring. Garcia sent Billington crashing to the floor. Moxley suplexed him on the floor. Mox hits him in the chest over the apron. Garcia and Castagnoli tee off on Billington in the corner. Mox chops him. Priest tagged in and chopped Mox into the corner. Mox sends him to the mat with a forearm. Priest punches him repeatedly in the corner. He sends Mox outside. Priest went for a tope, but Mox moves and Castagnoli catches him. Castagnoli holds him over his head before throwing him into the barricade.
After the break, Mox bit Priest's face. Lethal tagged in and took Mox down. Castagnoli got in the ring and knocked Lethal off the apron. Garcia took Priest down with a back elbow before raining down punches in the corner. Castagnoli tagged in and he chopped Priest before punching him in the face. Priest fights out of the corner, but eats an uppercut and body shots. Priest went for a sunset flip, but Catagnoli picked him up. Priest sends him into the ringpost. Garcia tagged in and he briefly stopped Priest. Billington tagged in and hit many armdrags on Garcia before slamming him down. He followed with a dropkick and snap suplex. He connected with a diving headbutt. They hit each other at the same time with a crossbody. Lethal tagged in and went for a figure four on Mox, but Mox kicked him. He connected with a Lethal Combination. Mox caught his Elbow Drop and reversed it into a rear naked chokehold. Catagnoli held Billington and Priest back, but the dumped Castagnoli over the ropes and he took them with him. Lethal backed into the corner with Mox and Garcia tagged in. Lethal went for Lethal Injection, but Mox pushed Garcia out of the way and Mox hit a cutter. Garcia put Lethal in the Dragon Tamer and Mox curbstomped him simultaneously. Lethal is out.
Winners Death Riders
After the match, Daddy Magic screamed at Garcia. Garcia grabbed a mic and asked him if he could take a hint. He said he loved him, but he was a loser because Daddy Magic is a loser. He's with winners now. Garcia said if he stayed with him, he'd end up like him, as he pointed to Nigel McGunniness.
Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter
Anna Jay comes to the ring first, followed by Hayter.
They lock up and Hayter forces her into the ropes. Jay does the same. They lock up and Hayter puts her in a side headlock. Jay fights out, but Hayter shoulder tackled her. Jay does the same. Jay hit her in the face with her leg before following with a snap suplex. Jay sends her into each turnbuckle. Hayter sends her face into the turnbuckle repeatedly. Jay with a flatliner. Hayter threw her across the ropes.
After the break, they exchange blows. Jay took Hayter off her feet before connecting with a snapmare and a dropkick. Jay locks in the Queenslayer, but Hayter reversed into a sleeper hold. Hayter sent her into the turnbuckle before hitting her with two dropkicks. Hayter suplexed her and lays in punches. Hayter took her down with a big boot. Jay blocks Hayterade. Hayter with a backslide and a knee strike. Jay DDT's Hayter after fighting off her shoulders. Jay with a blockbuster and puts her in a headlock. Hayter hits her with Hayterade for the win.
Winner: Jamie Hayter
Sammy Guevara & RUSH vs. Shayne Stetson and Cha Cha Charlie
Guevara and RUSH come to the ring, accompanied by Dralistico. Their opponents are already in the ring.
Charlie and Guevara start us off. Charlies danced at Sammy and he tagged in RUSH. RUSH punched him and knocked Stetson off the apron. He threw Stetson into the barricade repeatedly around the ring. Back in the ring, he stopped Charlie's shoulders in the corner. He hit him with a running dropkick. He dragged Charlie into the center and stopped pinning him to tag in Guevara. Guevara hit a senton for the win.
Winner: LFI
Dralistco got in the ring and Kingston made his way to the ring, accompanied by HOOK.
The refs had to drag off RUSH while Guevara joined commentary.