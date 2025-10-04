AEW Collision Live Coverage - 10/4 - Storm And Stat Face-To-Face, Don Callis Family Vs. Paragon & Orange Cassidy

Daddy Magic is on commentary as Death Riders make their way to the ring. Billington, Priest, and Lethal follow. The Swirl are shown watching backstage.

The bell rings and all six men go at it. Lethal does a tope on Castagnoli. Billington and Garcia battle in the ring. Garcia sent Billington crashing to the floor. Moxley suplexed him on the floor. Mox hits him in the chest over the apron. Garcia and Castagnoli tee off on Billington in the corner. Mox chops him. Priest tagged in and chopped Mox into the corner. Mox sends him to the mat with a forearm. Priest punches him repeatedly in the corner. He sends Mox outside. Priest went for a tope, but Mox moves and Castagnoli catches him. Castagnoli holds him over his head before throwing him into the barricade.

After the break, Mox bit Priest's face. Lethal tagged in and took Mox down. Castagnoli got in the ring and knocked Lethal off the apron. Garcia took Priest down with a back elbow before raining down punches in the corner. Castagnoli tagged in and he chopped Priest before punching him in the face. Priest fights out of the corner, but eats an uppercut and body shots. Priest went for a sunset flip, but Catagnoli picked him up. Priest sends him into the ringpost. Garcia tagged in and he briefly stopped Priest. Billington tagged in and hit many armdrags on Garcia before slamming him down. He followed with a dropkick and snap suplex. He connected with a diving headbutt. They hit each other at the same time with a crossbody. Lethal tagged in and went for a figure four on Mox, but Mox kicked him. He connected with a Lethal Combination. Mox caught his Elbow Drop and reversed it into a rear naked chokehold. Catagnoli held Billington and Priest back, but the dumped Castagnoli over the ropes and he took them with him. Lethal backed into the corner with Mox and Garcia tagged in. Lethal went for Lethal Injection, but Mox pushed Garcia out of the way and Mox hit a cutter. Garcia put Lethal in the Dragon Tamer and Mox curbstomped him simultaneously. Lethal is out.

Winners Death Riders

After the match, Daddy Magic screamed at Garcia. Garcia grabbed a mic and asked him if he could take a hint. He said he loved him, but he was a loser because Daddy Magic is a loser. He's with winners now. Garcia said if he stayed with him, he'd end up like him, as he pointed to Nigel McGunniness.