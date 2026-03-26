Kenny Omega Defeats Swerve Strickland On AEW Dynamite, Will Challenge For World Title

The March 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite" opened up with a bang as the highly anticipated rematch between Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland kicked off the show. Strickland's number one contender spot and Omega's Executive Vice President status were both on the line, but the man leaving "Dynamite" with the power and the potential future glory of becoming the AEW Men's World Champion was Omega.

With the match airing with limited commercial interruptions, both men threw everything they could at each other in the early going. Strickland tried to exploit the neck of Omega which was injured after their initial bout in February, while Omega entered with an extra level of intensity as he looked to gain a measure of revenge. It was Omega who had control on the outside, much to the delight of the live audience, but Strickland was able to keep himself in the match when the action was between the ropes. Omega did go for an Avalanche One Winged Angel, but Strickland escaped and landed a huge Back Superplex as the match entered its only commercial break. During the break, both engaged in an evenly matched strike exchange that saw both men take each other out with a pair of high boots.

Coming out of the commercial break, Omega hit a pair of Snap Dragon Suplexes and looked to hit a third on the apron, but Strickland grabbed referee Aubrey Edwards in order to hit a Low Blow to take back control. Strickland dragged Omega to the barricade and after briefly falling in the crowd, he landed a Piledriver before returning to the ring. Omega managed to avoid the Big Pressure but couldn't avoid a House Call and a pair of Swerve Stomps. However, Omega was able to kick out as the referee's hand was coming down for the three count. Strickland went for another House Call but Omega couldn't keep himself upright, and as Strickland got Omega back to his feet, Omega fought back with elbows in the corner.

Another back-and-forth exchange led to another near fall for Strickland, who decided to try and hit a V-Trigger which only angered Omega. A trio of V-Triggers landed successfully but Strickland countered the One Winged Angel twice, eventually hitting a Vertebreaker for yet another near fall. A frustrated Strickland went for another Swerve Stomp but Omega moved hit and hit a pair of V-Triggers, and he finally landed the One Winged Angel to get the win and become the number one contender to MJF's AEW Men's World Championship.

Later in the show, Omega interrupted an MJF promo segment and challenged him for the world title at AEW Dynasty 2026. MJF accepted, making the match official.