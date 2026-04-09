Willow Nightingale Still AEW TBS Champion After Beating Queen Aminata

Willow Nightingale looked to continue building momentum on the April 8, 2026 episode of "AEW Dynamite" by defending her AEW TBS Championship against Queen Aminata. The challenger was never going to make it easy for the "Babe With The Power" as she was returning to action after missing five months of action with a neck injury. However, she was no match for the champion who made another successful defense of her crown.

Aminata suffered an early scare after being thrown into the guardrail on the outside where she was seen clutching her neck, which was injured at the end of 2025 by The Sisters of Sin. However, she regained her composure and took control by keeping the champion grounded before giving Nightingale some Chocolate Kisses as the match went to the commercial break. During the break, not only did the challenger maintain her control by securing some submissions, but Hikaru Shida, who had recently returned to AEW by answering Nightingale's TBS Championship open challenge on "AEW Collision," watched on from the crowd.

Coming out of the break, Nightingale was able to take back control and targeted the neck of Aminata, landing a Death Valley Driver in the ring and a Cannonball on the outside. Nightingale missed a Moonsault when the action returned to the ring, and the two women engaged in a striking exchange, with Aminata even countering Nightingale's Pounce with a big elbow strike. The champion and challenger got some near falls, but Nightingale finally landed a big Pounce which almost sent Aminata out of the ring, and quickly followed up with the Babe With The Powerbomb for the victory. Both women shook hands after the bell, and Nightingale went to the barricade to stare down Shida who was still in the crowd at the end of the bout.