Update On Ticket Sales For AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 is rapidly approaching and tickets have been flying off the shelves in anticipation for the company's annual celebration. The Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York has never held a wrestling event before, but whichever company tries to follow what AEW is producing with Double or Nothing has a high bar to surpass.

Dave Meltzer wrote in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Double or Nothing is likely to sell out, with a total of 13,848 tickets sold at the time of writing. The maximum capacity with limited or no staging, something Meltzer says is looking likely given the layout of the building, is 14,053, meaning that the company will have sold out the building before bell time. Meltzer also noted that the secondary market has become a lot stronger for the show given that there are so few tickets left to purchase, with the cheapest get-in price currently sitting at $73. Meltzer rounded off by saying that the marquee matchup of Darby Allin and MJF's Title vs. Hair match has also helped shift tickets in the past week.

Elsewhere on the Double or Nothing card, the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments will get underway. In the men's tournament, Will Ospreay will face Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland will take on Bandido, while Willow Nightingale and Alex Windsor will kick off the women's tournament. The Stadium Stampede makes its return as Chris Jericho, The Elite, The Hurt Syndicate, and Jack Perry will take on The Demand, The Dogs, Mark Davis and Andrade El Idolo. Thekla will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and Kris Statlander. Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada finally look to settle their score over the AEW International Championship, and if Adam Copeland and Christian Cage fail to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships in their "I Quit" match against FTR, they will never team again.